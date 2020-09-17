Three new positive cases in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments report three new positive coronavirus cases.

The total now stands at 458 as of Thursday.

Officials with the health departments say eight people have died in connection to COVID-19.

There have been three more recoveries being reported, bringing that total up to 396 over the course of the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.