Advertisement

Woman holds fatal stabbing suspect at gunpoint in Michigan

An 85-year-old man has been stabbed to death inside a southern Michigan supermarket, but his attacker was unable to flee because a woman who witnessed the attack held him at gunpoint until the police arrived.
An 85-year-old man has been stabbed to death inside a southern Michigan supermarket, but his attacker was unable to flee because a woman who witnessed the attack held him at gunpoint until the police arrived.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADRIAN, Mich. (AP) — An 85-year-old man has been stabbed to death inside a southern Michigan supermarket, but his attacker was unable to flee because a woman who witnessed the attack held him at gunpoint until the police arrived.

The Daily Telegraph of Adrian reports that the victim was stabbed multiple times in the head and neck Wednesday afternoon at a Meijer store in Adrian. He died at the scene.

Adrian Police Chief Vincent Emrick says the woman with a handgun ordered the 29-year-old suspect to the floor and held him there until officers took him into custody.

Emrick says she has a concealed pistol license.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Sen. Rick Scott traveling to Pensacola amid Sally impacts

Updated: 8 minutes ago

National

Proposal would reduce FCS playoff field from 24 to 16 teams

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The NCAA Division I Council has proposed a framework to conduct a season in the Football Championship Subdivision, with teams allowed to play up to 11 games from this fall into next spring and a playoff bracket reduced from 24 to 16 teams.

News

WSAZ Now Desk | Kanawha County moves into red category on state map, offers drive-up COVID testing

Updated: 21 minutes ago

National

Hurricane Sally damage: Gulf Shores, Ala., via drone

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|

Video

Explore Ohio's Appalachian Country

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Explore Ohio's Appalachian Country

Latest News

National

Twisted Sister singer to anti-maskers: Don’t use our song

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
In a tweet Wednesday, Snider called the stunt “moronic,” and shared a video that was recorded by an upset customer inside the Target at Coral Ridge Mall in Fort Lauderdale.

National Politics

First volume of Barack Obama’s memoir coming Nov. 17

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By HILLEL ITALIE
The memoir is called “A Promised Land” and will cover his swift and historic rise to the White House and his first term in office.

National Politics

Trump store in Tenn. to become early voting location

Updated: 1 hour ago
The building owner says his lease is up Oct. 13. According to the Bradley County Election Commission, they will set up shop the very next day, on Oct. 14.

National

Infection rates soar in college towns as students return

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Dozens of infections have been blamed on off-campus parties, prompting university officials to admonish students.

National

Navalny team alleges Novichok found in hotel water bottle

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Members of his team accused the Kremlin of involvement in the poisoning, charges that Russian officials have vehemently denied.

National

Chuck E. Cheese wants to destroy 7 billion prize tickets

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN Staff
Chuck E. Cheese has asked a bankruptcy court judge for permission to buy and destroy 7 billion prize tickets.