WSAZ Now Desk | Kanawha offers drive-up COVID testing a day after county moves into ‘red’ category

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A day after Kanawha County moved into the ‘red’ category on West Virginia’s color-coded map, the county is offering drive-up COVID-19 testing.

Dr. Sherri Young with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said the cases are mainly related to family gatherings, weddings and other events that brought large groups of people together. In the red status, group gatherings are now limited to 10 people, which should help prevent the spread of the virus.

