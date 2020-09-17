Advertisement

WSAZ Now Desk | Kanawha offers drive-up COVID testing a day after county moves into ‘red’ category

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A day after Kanawha County moved into the ‘red’ category on West Virginia’s color-coded map, the county is offering drive-up COVID-19 testing.

Dr. Sherri Young with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said the cases are mainly related to family gatherings, weddings and other events that brought large groups of people together. In the red status, group gatherings are now limited to 10 people, which should help prevent the spread of the virus.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WSAZ Now Desk | Kanawha County moves into red category on state map, offers drive-up COVID testing

Updated: 21 minutes ago

Video

Explore Ohio's Appalachian Country

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Explore Ohio's Appalachian Country

Local

High school soccer team in quarantine

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Officials say the girl was showing symptoms and was later found to be positive.

Local

COVID-19 case involving a sheriff’s department employee

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Officials are working with the health department to conduct contact tracing.

Latest News

Local

Coal giant Murray Energy out of bankruptcy under new name

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Murray Energy Holdings said its Chapter 11 plan was approved last month in U.S. bankruptcy court in Ohio and became effective Wednesday.

Local

Monongalia County turns from red to orange

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, the number of daily cases per 100,000 on a seven day rolling average for Monongalia County is now 23.27 as of September 16.

Video

The Village at Riverview Parade

Updated: 2 hours ago
The village at Riverview parade in Barboursville

Local

Four deaths in connection to COVID-19 in W.Va.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
3,236 cases are active.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Sally Misses To The South

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Butcher
Don't let the western wildfires nor Hurricane Sally fool you. Our weather will be pleasant into the last weekend of summer.

Local

School district to start in-person instruction

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the Board of Education, they are working on developing a plan for kids to return to school.