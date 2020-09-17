WVU, state officials change the way COVID-19 cases are counted on campus

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The way COVID-19 cases are counted on West Virginia University’s campus is changing.

According to the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission, all positive COVID-19 cases among WVU students that are isolated in secure, monitored locations on campus will count as only one case for the purpose of the West Virginia DHHR map.

The university says there are 70 cases of isolation in WVU’s secure isolation facility, Arnold Apartments, as of Wednesday. There are 241 isolation-related cases total.

“Your interactions in the community are fairly minimal and they go to fairly non-existent once you move into Arnold Apartments and so when you talk about risk to the community and safety, I do believe that the folks that are in Arnold Apartments, we are taking a number of risks that reduce that spread," said Rob Alsop, WVU vice president of Strategic Initiatives.

Students on WVU’s Morgantown campus will remain with online learning until at least Sept. 25.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.