11 new COVID-19 cases reported in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Eleven new COVID-19 cases are confirmed in Boyd County, including a 3-year-old girl.

The Boyd County Emergency Management agency made that announcement Friday.

The other cases involve: a 52-year-old woman, a 25-year-old man, an 80-year-old woman, a 68-year-old man, a 38-year-old man, a 64-year-old man, a 67-year-old woman, a 27-year-old woman, an 88-year-old man, and a 27-year-old man.

The 64-year-old man and 27-year-old woman are hospitalized, while the others are isolating at home.

Overall, the county has had 402 overall cases since early April -- 156 this month alone.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.