6 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Six new COVID-19 cases are confirmed in Scioto County.

The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health departments made that announcement Friday.

The latest cases bring the total number of positive cases to 464 since April 4.

Eight people have died from the virus.

Scioto County remains on the state’s Level 2 (orange) designation regarding case totals.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.