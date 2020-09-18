KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There are 77 more cases of COVID-19 in Kanawha County.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, as of Friday afternoon, there are 2,282 COVID-19 cases. Of those, 2,267 are confirmed cases and 15 are probable cases.

Officials with the health department say there are 867 active cases.

Three more people have died, bringing the total number of deaths to 63.

Six individuals have recovered. There have been 1,352 recoveries.

