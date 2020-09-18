Ben Salango hosts Facebook Live with Jennifer Garner to discuss issues in W.Va.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Gubernatorial candidate Ben Salango hosted a Facebook Live event with actress Jennifer Garner to discuss issues in West Virginia.

Some of the issues they discussed included childhood hunger, improvements to public schools and broadband access in rural communities.

On September 3, Ben Salango announced on Twitter that he was endorsed by Garner for governor of West Virginia.

