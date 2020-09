‘Back In The Fire’ is a light-hearted admission in a purple-hued musical kaleidoscope of a heart gone astray that returns again and again to a love gone bad and follows the success of Taylor’s first singles. ‘Waking Up Ain’t Easy’ is currently featured on Spotify’s Pulse of Americana and Indigo playlists, among such staples at Margo Price, Jason Isbell and Joy Williams. It received critical acclaim and was followed by the catchy up-tempo ‘Wagon,’ which is in rotation on Spotify’s New Music Nashville playlist.