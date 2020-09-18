CDC adopts color-code system similar to W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Centers for Disease Control have adopted a color-coded system similar to West Virginia.

Governor Jim Justice made the announcement Friday morning during a press briefing.

Governor Justice says the color code system looks incredible close to our system in West Virginia.

The CDC released the infographic this week. You can find it by clicking here.

This is an indicator to help schools make dynamic decisions about in-person learning as local conditions evolve during the COVID-19 pandemic. It includes five colors with indicators based on the number of new cases per 100,000 persons within the last 14 days.

West Virginia’s color-coded system uses the number of daily coronavirus cases per 100,000 on a rolling day average.

