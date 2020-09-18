Charleston Fire Department fire truck brakes fail, injures firefighter

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Charleston Fire Department fire truck is damaged Friday afternoon after hitting the retaining wall of an underpass.

It happened at the underpass on Virginia Street in Charleston.

The accident happened when two firefighters were doing maintenance on the truck at the station near the underpass, and the brakes failed.

When the truck began to roll, one firefighter tried to stop it and was struck in the leg.

That firefighter is in the hospital in stable condition.

