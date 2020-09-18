COVID-19 cases in Southern Ohio Correctional Facility

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction says 20 employees at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility have tested positive for COVID-19. 16 of those employees have recovered.

As of September 17, two inmates tested positive for the virus but both have recovered.

19 inmates are in quarantine. Three additional inmates are waiting on test results.

Scioto County Emergency Management says they are monitoring the situation at SOCF.

