COVID-19 Ky. | 777 new cases, eight additional deaths

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – In his daily update Friday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reported 777 new COVID-19 cases.

The governor said 97 of the newly reported cases were from children ages 18 and younger, of which 14 were children ages 5 and under. The youngest was only 2 months old.

Beshear said the eight latest deaths bring the statewide total to 1,101 since the pandemic started. The newest deaths included a 90-year-old woman from Greenup County.

“This is tough news today,” Beshear said in a news release. “It only took 10 days for us to go from 1,000 deaths to over 1,100. This is why we’re working so hard to keep our case numbers down.”

According to a release from Beshear’s office, there have been at least 1,115,105 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate was 3.60%, and at least 11,168 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

