Advertisement

Family of Garland couple asks public for help celebrating anniversary

The Giles' will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary
On October 1st, Marilyn and Dwaine Giles will have shared 65 years worth of smooches.
On October 1st, Marilyn and Dwaine Giles will have shared 65 years worth of smooches.
By Emily Tadlock
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARLAND, Maine (WABI) - A Garland couple should be celebrating a milestone anniversary with a big party this year. But the pandemic has thrown a kink in those plans.

On October 1st, Marilyn and Dwaine Giles will have shared 65 years' worth of smooches.

“I don’t know why she had me that long to be honest with you," says Dwaine. He married the girl next door. Literally. Marilyn lived in the house next to him when they started courting.

“You know how he proposed? He said, ‘Let’s get married. That was his proposal,” says Marilyn. Not exactly the most romantic, but their relationship is a unique one. “I always told him I married him for his car. He had an old 60’s jeep," she says.

The pair bought a farm house in Garland for one thousand dollars and had three kids.

Their secret for marital longevity, “You have to say, ‘Yes, dear. Yes, dear. Yes, dear,” says Marilyn. Dwaine says, “I told her I’d give her 70 years and then that was the end of it.”

“With relationships it’s not always lovey-dovey but there’s a commitment that stays strong so that’s what I look up to in them,” says their niece, Paula Dyer.

The Giles' large family was planning on throwing them a party. “On account of this virus, we decided not to,” says Marilyn.

So, the family had another idea. Marilyn and Dwaine’s daughter Kathy Doore put out a request on Facebook for folks to mail her parents cards. The goal is to get 100 cards by their anniversary on October 1st. “Where I couldn’t have a party, that’s my party,” says Marilyn.

If you’d like to wish these two a happy anniversary, you can send a card to:

Marilyn & Dwaine Giles

469 Center Road

Garland, Maine 04939

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hometown Hero

Hometown Hero | Nursing home staff

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 8:14 PM EDT
|
By Chad Hedrick
The shutdowns and changes mean nursing home staffers are working not just as care providers, but fill-in family members until we can see loved ones again.

Hometown Hero

Hometown Hero | Nathan Dever

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:27 PM EDT
|
By Andrew Colegrove
Typically college students use their summer break to relax or go on a trip, but one small group of Shawnee State University students has been spending much of their free time in a lab, dedicating hour after hour to help others get through the pandemic safely.

Hometown Hero

Huntington Duo Helps Local Little League

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 9:50 PM EDT
Two volunteers helped local little league

Community

WSAZ on Social Media

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 7:28 PM EDT
WSAZ on Social Media

Community

Children’s Charities

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 9:37 PM EDT
Children's Charities

Latest News

Community

High school summit focuses on saying ‘no’ to drugs

Updated: Nov. 13, 2018 at 6:14 PM EST
|
By Nick Oliver
High school students from across West Virginia skipped class on Tuesday to make a classroom of their own to discuss the state’s massive drug epidemic.

Boone County deputies begin Alzheimer’s and Dementia training

Updated: Oct. 23, 2018 at 6:47 PM EDT
|
By Nick Oliver
Deputies in Boone County are preparing for whatever they may encounter in the field, including victims of Alzheimer’s and Dementia.

Community

‘Project Charleston’ to bring federal support to city’s West Side

Updated: Oct. 9, 2018 at 6:02 PM EDT
|
By Nick Oliver
With crime down on Charleston’s West Side, the U.S. Attorney’s office is bringing federal grants into the picture, in hopes of keeping active streets quiet with the help of “Project Charleston.”

Community

Thousands Flock to Downtown Huntington for Chili Fest

Updated: Sep. 12, 2015 at 8:11 PM EDT
|
By Emily Hanson
Attendees tasted varieties of chili from various vendors, including the Huntington Fire Department and "Coal Miners Breakfast."

Submit Pictures & Video to WSAZ

Updated: Nov. 26, 2008 at 4:31 PM EST
*

WSAZ e-Reporter License

Updated: Jul. 29, 2007 at 10:49 PM EDT
e-reporter license