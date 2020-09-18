FEMA to provide hundreds of antigen testing instruments

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency is shipping hundreds of antigen testing instruments to nursing homes across Ohio.

Over the next few weeks eleven nursing home facilities in Scioto County are scheduled to receive the Becton-Dickinson “Veritor Plus", a portable rapid point-of-care antigen testing instrument, to detect the COVID-19 virus in just 15 minutes.

The portable analyzer has been used in the past to test for flu and strep, but it can also be used to test for COVID-19 antigens.

Two nursing homes, Portsmouth Health and Rehab Center, and River Run Health Care have already received their instruments.

The goal is to expand testing in Ohio’s nursing homes. The instruments will also help the nursing facilities meet the weekly testing requirements of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services which require test results within 48 hours.

Scioto EMA Director Larry Mullins said, “The increased testing in our nursing facilities will help protect our most vulnerable citizens and the people providing care for them.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.