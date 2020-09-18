Advertisement

Florida man survives alligator attack while walking dog

By WPTV Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (WPTV) - A Florida man’s quick actions saved his life after he was attacked by an 8-foot alligator.

“When you’re around water, watch your surroundings,” Mark Johnson said.

Johnson recounts the frightening moments when he was grabbed by a gator while walking his dog, Rex, near a canal behind his home.

“I looked and the gator is bee-lining,” he said. “The gator was coming in fast. He was aggressive.”

As Johnson yelled for Rex to run, he says his foot slipped in the mud, giving the alligator a chance to lunge and attack. The gator nearly dragged Johnson into the water, spinning with a tight hold on his foot.

“He starts clamping down pretty tight and he started to pull, and the next thing I do is instantly … I poke, do the eye poke,” Johnson said.

His quick action likely saved his life.

“I had to do something. That’s why I say you have seconds to react,” Johnson said.

He now has more than 60 stitches, but he is thankful he still has his leg.

“Luckily, he opened up. He could have easily started tearing flesh and after the flesh, you’re talking bone and twisting, and that’s a leg removal,” Johnson said.

A contracted nuisance alligator trapper later removed the gator and transferred it to an alligator farm.

Johnson’s dog, Rex, was not hurt in the attack

