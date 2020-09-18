High school football game cancelled due to increase in COVID-19 cases

COAL GROVE, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The varsity football game where Gallipolis visits Coal Grove has been cancelled.

The announcement was made Friday.

According to Dawson-Bryant Local Schools, the confirmed cases of COVID-19 and social tracing quarantines in the county and district have recently increased. Officials say they’ere working closely with the local health department to reverse the trend so the district can stay open for education for students.

School officials say they are working hard to make sure their student athletes can have a season and compete. In order to reduce numbers, keep schools open and allow sports teams to compete, Dawson-Bryant Local Schools says they’re cancelling Friday’s football game.

