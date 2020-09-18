Advertisement

Hospital reaches capacity due to COVID-19

The CEO made the announcement Friday.
The CEO made the announcement Friday.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - King’s Daughters Medical Center is at capacity, according to the CEO.

The CEO made the announcement Friday.

According to the President/CEO of KDMC, Kristie Whitlatch, they are working to open a third nursing unit to care for COVID-19 patients. Whitlatch says multiple nursing units dedicated to one virus are unprecedented in their 120-year history.

The CEO released a statement saying, “today, I’m writing to you with a sense of urgency and am asking for your assistance and cooperation. It has been my goal as the King’s Daughters CEO to be open, honest and transparent to help build and establish your trust. Now, I am asking you to trust me as I ask for your cooperation as COVID is intensely surging in our communities. No longer can we say it is primarily impacting those with underlying health conditions or nursing home residents. It is attacking babies, children and healthy, active men and women who have no idea how they were exposed. We are also seeing difficult recoveries, many taking months to fully recover and some who have yet to fully recover and may see the impact for the rest of their lives.”

KDMC says their numbers and trend lines are increasing. Officials say they’ve had 22 COVID-19 related deaths and 120 new positive cases just this week.

Many patients are very ill and many of the physicians, nurses and support team have been hit by the virus, according to KDMC.

In order to stop the surge, Whitlatch says you should wear a mask in public, practice social distancing, stay at home as much as possible, avoid gatherings and wash your hands.

