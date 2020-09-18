In person-learning to resume Monday for some students in Lawrence County, Ky.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – In-person learning will begin Monday for some students whose parents chose that option in Lawrence County.

According to Lawrence County Schools, students in kindergarten, second, sixth and ninth grades can attend school Monday and Tuesday.

Everyone must wear a mask except to eat and drink.

Exclusions to attending include anyone running a temperature higher than 100.4, having a new uncontrolled cough, vomiting/diarrhea, a new rash or exposure to a COVID-19 case in the past 48 hours.

