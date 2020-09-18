Advertisement

Logan County Schools to continue remote learning despite metrics map results

If Logan County finds itself in the gold, yellow or green on the state’s COVID-19 metrics map by Saturday night, students will continue to participate in remote learning.
If Logan County finds itself in the gold, yellow or green on the state’s COVID-19 metrics map by Saturday night, students will continue to participate in remote learning.(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- If Logan County finds itself in the gold, yellow or green on the state’s COVID-19 metrics map by Saturday night, students will continue to participate in remote learning.

That’s according to Logan County Board of Education President Jeremy Farley. Over the phone Thursday night after the school board meeting, Farley said the board will revisit the topic of in-person learning at its next meeting Sept. 22.

Logan County, which was in the red when the metric map originally came out, opted to begin the school year remotely -- even if the county’s color status changed.

Earlier this week, Logan moved into the gold category which meant they had the option to return to in-person learning immediately.

The updated map for the entire state will be updated at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Logan County Superintendent Patricia Lucas issued the following statement:

“After much discussion and with information from the local health department, Logan County remained with remote instruction. They will be meeting next Tuesday evening to review any additional information from the health department. We will be watching for the map and the color for Logan Saturday evening.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Reward offered in Vinton County arson case

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s office, the incidents happened Sept. 10 and Sept. 11 along Siverly Creek Road in McArthur.

News

Mingo County Schools return to in-person learning Thursday

Updated: 1 hour ago
Mingo County Schools returned to in-person learning Thursday.

Forecast

Weekend ‘Wow’ ahead

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Cavalier
Good timing as the late week clouds and haze are chased away in time for a sensational weekend ahead. Tony has the blue sky, nice breeze forecast!

News

Cabell Midland football player tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The health department determined other players and coaches, as well as students and staff who were near that student Monday morning, must be quarantined.

Latest News

Local

Ben Salango hosts Facebook Live with Jennifer Garner to discuss issues in W.Va.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
On Sept. 3, Ben Salango announced on Twitter that he was endorsed by Garner.

News

Kanawha County spends second day in the red zone

Updated: 4 hours ago
Kanawha County was in its second day in the red zone Thursday. The county on Wednesday made the switch from orange to red on the state’s COVID-19 metrics map.

Lottery

WV LOTTERY DRAWING 9-17-2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
WV Lottery Drawing

News

WVU, state officials change the way COVID-19 cases are counted on campus

Updated: 5 hours ago
The way COVID-19 cases are counted on West Virginia University’s campus is changing.

Local

Gov. DeWine requests for the U.S. Space Command Headquarters to be in Ohio

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Governor DeWine highlighted the state’s history in aviation

News

Law enforcement urges drivers to stay alert with traffic changes

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Kenova Police Department is urging drivers to proceed with caution while a bridge replacement project takes place on Interstate 64.