Logan County Schools to continue remote learning despite metrics map results

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- If Logan County finds itself in the gold, yellow or green on the state’s COVID-19 metrics map by Saturday night, students will continue to participate in remote learning.

That’s according to Logan County Board of Education President Jeremy Farley. Over the phone Thursday night after the school board meeting, Farley said the board will revisit the topic of in-person learning at its next meeting Sept. 22.

Logan County, which was in the red when the metric map originally came out, opted to begin the school year remotely -- even if the county’s color status changed.

Earlier this week, Logan moved into the gold category which meant they had the option to return to in-person learning immediately.

The updated map for the entire state will be updated at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Logan County Superintendent Patricia Lucas issued the following statement:

“After much discussion and with information from the local health department, Logan County remained with remote instruction. They will be meeting next Tuesday evening to review any additional information from the health department. We will be watching for the map and the color for Logan Saturday evening.”

