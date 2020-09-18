Mountwest Presidential search down to two finalists

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 53 applications to be the new President of Mountwest Community and Technical College have been paired down to two.

After a nationwide search, Mountwest Community & Technical College’s President Search Committee announced in the Institutional Board of Governor’s meeting on Thursday, September 17th, the two finalists are Mr. Todd Alexander, Wayne County Schools Superintendent, and Dr. Alan Walker, Assistant to the President at Frostburg State University and former President of Sierra Nevada University.

Alexander and Walker are invited to tour campus the week of October 12 and then the committee will give their recommendation for final selection.

The new president will succeed Dr. Keith Cotroneo, who retired at the end of the Fall 2019 semester.

