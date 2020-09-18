Advertisement

Mountwest Presidential search down to two finalists

Finalists invited to campus in October
Courtesy AP
Courtesy AP(WJHG/WECP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 53 applications to be the new President of Mountwest Community and Technical College have been paired down to two.

After a nationwide search, Mountwest Community & Technical College’s President Search Committee announced in the Institutional Board of Governor’s meeting on Thursday, September 17th, the two finalists are Mr. Todd Alexander, Wayne County Schools Superintendent, and Dr. Alan Walker, Assistant to the President at Frostburg State University and former President of Sierra Nevada University.

Alexander and Walker are invited to tour campus the week of October 12 and then the committee will give their recommendation for final selection.

The new president will succeed Dr. Keith Cotroneo, who retired at the end of the Fall 2019 semester.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Three additional counties go red on map

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Three counties have changed to red on the County Alert System map.

Local

Three die in connection to COVID-19, over 10,000 people recover

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
3,375 cases are active.

Local

FEMA to provide hundreds of antigen testing instruments

Updated: 1 hour ago
Nursing homes across Ohio will have access to rapid testing instruments for COVID-19.

Local

COVID-19 cases in Southern Ohio Correctional Facility

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
As of September 17, two inmates tested positive for the virus but both have recovered.

Latest News

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Clouds Depart... Slowly

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Butcher
Good timing as the late week clouds and haze are chased away in time for a sensational weekend ahead. Tony has the blue sky, nice breeze forecast!

Local

Reward offered in Vinton County arson case

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s office, the incidents happened Sept. 10 and Sept. 11 along Siverly Creek Road in McArthur.

News

Mingo County Schools return to in-person learning Thursday

Updated: 11 hours ago
Mingo County Schools returned to in-person learning Thursday.

Local

Logan County Schools to continue remote learning despite metrics map results

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Logan County, which was in the red when the metric map originally came out, opted to begin the school year remotely -- even if the county’s color status changed.

News

Cabell Midland football player tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
The health department determined other players and coaches, as well as students and staff who were near that student Monday morning, must be quarantined.

Local

Ben Salango hosts Facebook Live with Jennifer Garner to discuss issues in W.Va.

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
On Sept. 3, Ben Salango announced on Twitter that he was endorsed by Garner.