Ohio Department of Health releases Halloween Guidance

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ohio Department of Health has released guidance on Halloween during the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials say decisions on whether or not you should participate in Halloween festivities should be made by local communities, individuals, and parents/guardians. This is to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

The guidance says it’s strongly recommended that hayrides and haunted houses should either be cancelled or avoided. It also recommends that Ohioans exercise caution when deciding to participate in trick-or-treating and other events that may put them in close contact with other individuals outside of their household.

They suggest holding a drive-through trick-or-treat or leaving treats in neighbor’s mailboxes.

The Department of Health says you should not hold large in-person Halloween parties.

Also, if you plan on taking your child trick-or-treating, limit the number of houses you visit and ask your kid to stay as far away from treat-givers as possible.

You can find more information on the guidance by clicking here. It will be updated as the situation evolves.

You’re asked to follow current state public health orders, rules and regulations created by your local community. You can also check the Ohio Public Health Advisory System here. This can help you determine COVID-19 risk levels in your county before making decisions about Halloween activities.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.