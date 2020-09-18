One injured in Charleston shooting
Police say the suspect fled on foot.
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person is injured after Charleston Police say he was shot in the knee and ankle.
It happened in the 900 block of 1/2 Central Avenue in Charleston.
Police say the suspect fled on foot.
The victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening.
We have a crew on the scene.
Keep checking WSAZ.com for the latest information.
Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.