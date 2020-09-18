One injured in Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person is injured after Charleston Police say he was shot in the knee and ankle.

It happened in the 900 block of 1/2 Central Avenue in Charleston.

Police say the suspect fled on foot.

The victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

