Reward offered in Vinton County arson case

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Up to a $5,000 reward is being offered in an arson investigation that involved a home being set on fire twice in McArthur.

According to the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s office, the incidents happened Sept. 10 and Sept. 11 along Siverly Creek Road.

Investigators say the second fire caused the house to collapse.

Anyone with information is asked to call the state fire marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728 or the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office at 740-596-5242.

The reward is contingent upon the capture and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.