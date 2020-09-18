State officials: a field hospital is not necessary at this point

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - COVID-19 cases continue to rise and hospitals particularly in the Kanawha Valley are seeing a spike in cases.

Currently, Kanawha County has roughly 90 people with COVID-19 hospitalized and about 65 of those cases are at CAMC. On Thursday WSAZ reported that Kanawha County Commission was requesting two field hospitals in the county.

During Governor Jim Justice’s press briefing Friday, he and Secretary of DHHR Bill Crouch both said that a field hospital is not necessary at this point.

“I think there’s been some confusion perhaps in regard to what CAMC is looking to do at CAMC,” said Crouch. Which is something much (more) reduced in scale to assist them in terms of patients in the fall who might have flu or COVID to keep those folks in terms of before they go into the hospital to look at their condition and where they need to go. WVU did something similar in the Spring, that’s different then the field hospital."

Major General James Hoyer also added in that field hospitals require a lot of staff and room to operate. He said a 250 person field hospital would need about 104 medical people and 50 people from agencies like the National Guard to help assist with the operation.

“West Virginia Hospital Association is leading an effort with all the hospitals to coordinate staffing because, what we’re finding is staffing is the primary issue right now not necessarily the bed capacity,” said Hoyer.

“I know that we have hospital capacity at different places that is surely adequate for the situation that we have today. From the standpoint of throwing up a field hospital today, I just don’t think that there is probably that need or we can accomplish that idea today," Gov. Justice said. "But I can say that the very second those medical experts come to me and say 'Governor, we’re approaching some level of critical-ness that we need to look at a field hospital or whatever it may be I’ll promise you within seconds I’ll be on the phone with the President of the United States.”

Secretary Crouch said they have not yet been contacted about putting up a field hospital but even if they were approved to do the idea in the future, they wouldn’t have the staff to fill it. He said right now there is still room at St. Francis Hospital which is the surge hospital and they still have a hospital they can use up North in Fairmont if needed.

“We also have critical access hospitals throughout the state, we have 21, 22 of those that we can use as additional capacity should that need arise so we’re looking carefully at this daily.”

DHHR told WSAZ they do not track the COVID-19 cases in hospital employees. WSAZ asked why that was considering the risk of community spread, we have not heard back yet.