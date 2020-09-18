Students and parents demanding change in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ)- Protesters gathered Friday in Logan County to fight back against the Board of Education.

Earlier this week, the board decided to keep students at home, rather than allowing them to have in-person classes. Logan County is gold on the state’s color-coded COVID-19 map, and that color designation would allow them to send children back.

Students and parents feel the decision is unfair.

“I feel like its unfair they made the gold system for counties like us, and our board voted against it,” said Brody Griffen, a student from Man High School.

Protesters feel the county should abide by the rules the state sets. That way, students can get back in the classroom and back on the field.

“Virtual school is just the final nail in the coffin,” said Colton Barker, a student at Chapmanville High School.

Students say remote learning has been a challenge since the beginning, citing issues with connectivity and computer glitches.

They fear the problems with their classes could affect their futures. At the protest, students claimed they were missing out on actually understanding the material.

Instead, they feel they are just making deadlines. Board members say they understand all of their concerns and issues, but their hands are tied.

Board President Jeremy Farley agrees that numbers in Logan County have been moving in a positive direction. However, a positive case in one of their buildings means they are not in the clear just yet. He says the board will revisit the issue at their next meeting Tuesday.

Students say they won’t be logging into their virtual classes until the board agrees to let them back in school.

They acknowledged that the virus is real and they feel the students who don’t want to attend should be allowed to make that choice.

Protesters say they will come back to the board every day until a decision is made in their favor.

