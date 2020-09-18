Advertisement

Students and parents demanding change in Logan County

Early Friday morning, students and parents rallied at the Logan County Board of Education.
Early Friday morning, students and parents rallied at the Logan County Board of Education.(station)
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ)- Protesters gathered Friday in Logan County to fight back against the Board of Education.

Earlier this week, the board decided to keep students at home, rather than allowing them to have in-person classes. Logan County is gold on the state’s color-coded COVID-19 map, and that color designation would allow them to send children back.

Students and parents feel the decision is unfair.

“I feel like its unfair they made the gold system for counties like us, and our board voted against it,” said Brody Griffen, a student from Man High School.

Protesters feel the county should abide by the rules the state sets. That way, students can get back in the classroom and back on the field.

“Virtual school is just the final nail in the coffin,” said Colton Barker, a student at Chapmanville High School.

Students say remote learning has been a challenge since the beginning, citing issues with connectivity and computer glitches.

They fear the problems with their classes could affect their futures. At the protest, students claimed they were missing out on actually understanding the material.

Instead, they feel they are just making deadlines. Board members say they understand all of their concerns and issues, but their hands are tied.

Board President Jeremy Farley agrees that numbers in Logan County have been moving in a positive direction. However, a positive case in one of their buildings means they are not in the clear just yet. He says the board will revisit the issue at their next meeting Tuesday.

Students say they won’t be logging into their virtual classes until the board agrees to let them back in school.

They acknowledged that the virus is real and they feel the students who don’t want to attend should be allowed to make that choice.

Protesters say they will come back to the board every day until a decision is made in their favor.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

State officials: a field hospital is not necessary at this point

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tori Yorgey
State officials said right now, they do not see a need for a field hospital.

News

Woman fighting for repairs to have home rebuilt after 2016 flood

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
Ladema Shafer said she has experienced continuous problems with her house since it was completed by RISE contractor Thompson Construction Group in January.

News

Woman fighting for repairs to home rebuilt after 2016 flood

Updated: 1 hours ago

Local

One injured in Charleston shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Police say the suspect fled on foot.

Latest News

News

South Floyd Elementary receives donation from Whirlpool to begin laundry program

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
A grant from Whirlpool made it possible for South Floyd Elementary School to be given an industrial washer and dryer through the company’s Care Counts School Laundry program.

Local

Another COVID-19 death reported in Gallia County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Health department officials added that there are four new confirmed cases, bringing the total to 180 cases since the pandemic started.

Local

In person-learning to resume Monday for some students in Lawrence County, Ky.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Everyone must wear a mask except to eat and drink.

Local

77 more cases of COVID-19 in Kanawha County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Officials with the health department say there are 867 active cases.

Local

COVID-19 Ky. | 777 new cases, eight additional deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The newest deaths included a 90-year-old woman from Greenup County.

Local

11 new COVID-19 cases reported in Boyd County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
A 64-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman are hospitalized, while the others are isolating at home.