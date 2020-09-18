Three additional counties go red on map

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three counties have changed to red on the County Alert System map.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, as of Friday, Fayette, Mingo and Putnam counties are now red.

Kanawha County turned to red Thursday and remain in the red on Friday.

The map displays the number of daily coronavirus cases per 100,000 on a rolling average.

Fayette County is at 25.94, Kanawha County is at 25.66, Mingo is at 27.44, and Putnam is at 25.31. This is as of September 17.

This is a developing story.

