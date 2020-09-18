Advertisement

Three die in connection to COVID-19, over 10,000 people recover

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three more people have died in relation to the coronavirus.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, as of 10:00 a.m., September 18, 2020, there have been 502,803 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 13,683 total cases and 297 deaths.

3,375 cases are active.

There have been 10,011 recoveries.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (42), Berkeley (929), Boone (191), Braxton (10), Brooke (106), Cabell (707), Calhoun (23), Clay (33), Doddridge (17), Fayette (524), Gilmer (20), Grant (150), Greenbrier (119), Hampshire (100), Hancock (140), Hardy (78), Harrison (332), Jackson (244), Jefferson (413), Kanawha (2,194), Lewis (38), Lincoln (153), Logan (559), Marion (252), Marshall (150), Mason (130), McDowell (86), Mercer (394), Mineral (161), Mingo (346), Monongalia (1,836), Monroe (146), Morgan (49), Nicholas (79), Ohio (349), Pendleton (51), Pleasants (16), Pocahontas (59), Preston (147), Putnam (471), Raleigh (470), Randolph (233), Ritchie (10), Roane (43), Summers (34), Taylor (117), Tucker (15), Tyler (15), Upshur (60), Wayne (336), Webster (7), Wetzel (49), Wirt (10), Wood (346), Wyoming (94).

