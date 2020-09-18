Advertisement

University of Kentucky to start random COVID-19 testing

The UK Health Corps will begin notifying students that they have been selected for required random COVID-19 testing.
The UK Health Corps will begin notifying students that they have been selected for required random COVID-19 testing.(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - The University of Kentucky says they are starting random coronavirus testing among their student population.

The university announced this on Friday.

The UK Health Corps will begin notifying students that they have been selected for required random COVID-19 testing.

Officials say the testing regiment will only occur among students physically going to campus.

The tests will be free to students. It will be through UK’s existing student testing site at the 90 and the new student testing lane at the community student testing lane at the community site at College Way.

The random testing will last throughout the rest of the semester.

