Weekend ‘Wow’ ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The timing and impacts of former Hurricane Sally on our area are primo. First what little light rain that did affect southern and eastern mountain sections will be long gone by Friday. Watch for patchy dense fog if traveling out of Beckley south on the turnpike (I-77) and east on I-64 to the Greenbrier.

Friday will dawn with Sally pulling seaward off the Carolina coast. As she heads out over the ocean, Sally will pull a refreshing north breeze into our region. Morning low clouds will yield to the drying nature of the north wind as blue skies take over by afternoon (sooner north, later south, but by afternoon for all).

By Friday night high school football time and for the Poppy Mountain Bluegrass Festival in Rowan County, Kentucky, a light jacket will come in handy as afternoon temperatures in the 60s fall back into the 50s after sundown.

Saturday and Sunday lump together for a Top 10 weekend with loads of sunshine and a nice fall-like breeze. Marshall tailgaters (socially distancing, of course) should plan on slapping an SPF 30 on for the game with the ranked and highly touted Appy State Mountaineers. Morning lows will start out at their coolest levels since May in the mid 40s (30s are likely with some frost at Snowshoe and Canaan Valley) before afternoon highs recover to near 70.

Thanks to a huge hurricane at sea off the East Coast, next week’s weather will vie for the title “best of the year” with sunshine all week long (OK, some late week clouds and showers will approach by Friday).

