1 in 6 Ohio districts ask to add extra seating for sports

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Records show that about one in six Ohio school districts asked the state for permission to add additional spectators for fall sporting events.

The requests followed Gov. Mike DeWine’s plan last month setting limits on how many people could attend contests such as high school football and soccer games.

The review of requests and responses by The Associated Press found the Health Department approved all requests quickly, sometimes on the same day.

The records show some local health departments reduced districts' requests before they went to the state for approval.

