16 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Greenup County

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Sixteen new COVID-19 cases Friday in Greenup County include eight from the county jail.

That information from the Greenup County Health Department shows the latest cases range in ages from a 14-year-old boy to a 92-year-old woman.

Overall, the county has had 358 positive cases since the pandemic started in early spring, with 91 cases still active.

There have been six deaths in the county.

