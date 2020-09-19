2020 Ohio State Football Schedule Released
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For what they hope is the final time in 2020, Ohio State fans are able to peruse the Buckeyes upcoming football schedule. The Big Ten Conference released the full slate of games Saturday morning. All Big Ten teams will play an 8 game in-conference schedule with the conference championship game happening on December 19th.
Here’s Ohio State’s schedule with home games in all caps.
October 24th NEBRASKA
October 31st at Penn State
November 7th RUTGERS
November 14th at Maryland
November 21st INDIANA
November 28th at Illinois
December 5th at Michigan State
December 12th MICHIGAN
December 19th Big Ten Championship - East vs. West Champs
