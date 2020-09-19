Advertisement

2020 Ohio State Football Schedule Released

FILE - The Ohio State Buckeyes now have a fall football schedule. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
FILE - The Ohio State Buckeyes now have a fall football schedule. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For what they hope is the final time in 2020, Ohio State fans are able to peruse the Buckeyes upcoming football schedule. The Big Ten Conference released the full slate of games Saturday morning. All Big Ten teams will play an 8 game in-conference schedule with the conference championship game happening on December 19th.

Here’s Ohio State’s schedule with home games in all caps.

October 24th NEBRASKA

October 31st at Penn State

November 7th RUTGERS

November 14th at Maryland

November 21st INDIANA

November 28th at Illinois

December 5th at Michigan State

December 12th MICHIGAN

December 19th Big Ten Championship - East vs. West Champs

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

West Carter Dominates Boyd Co.

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
West Carter wins 40-0

Sports

Greenup County Blanks Fairview

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Musketeers Blast Fairvew

Sports

Chesapeake Wins Over Portsmouth

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Panthers Beat Portsmouth

Sports

Dragons Remain Unbeaten

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Dragons Drop South Point

Latest News

Sports

Pikeville Wins Battle Of No. 1’s

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Panthers Edge Belfry

Sports

Ironton Rolls Rock Hill

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Tigers Thump Rock Hill

VOD Recordings

Boyd County vs West Carter highlights

Updated: 14 hours ago
11 O'clock news

VOD Recordings

Greenup County vs Fairview highlights

Updated: 14 hours ago
11 O'clock news

Sports

Lincoln County falls to Doddridge County

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Lincoln County falls to Doddridge County

VOD Recordings

Portsmouth vs Chesapeake highlights

Updated: 14 hours ago
11 O'clock news