2020 Ohio State Football Schedule Released

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For what they hope is the final time in 2020, Ohio State fans are able to peruse the Buckeyes upcoming football schedule. The Big Ten Conference released the full slate of games Saturday morning. All Big Ten teams will play an 8 game in-conference schedule with the conference championship game happening on December 19th.

Here’s Ohio State’s schedule with home games in all caps.

October 24th NEBRASKA

October 31st at Penn State

November 7th RUTGERS

November 14th at Maryland

November 21st INDIANA

November 28th at Illinois

December 5th at Michigan State

December 12th MICHIGAN

December 19th Big Ten Championship - East vs. West Champs

