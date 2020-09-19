Advertisement

4 deaths, an additional 951 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

As of Saturday, the Department of Health said 4,612 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 143,547 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Saturday, the Department of Health said 4,612 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 143,547 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is not holding a briefing on Saturday.

An additional 7,474 cases and 296 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 14,750 hospitalizations reported on Saturday, at least 3,175 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

