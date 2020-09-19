Governor Beshear orders flags to remain at half-staff in honor of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

FRANKFORT, Ky (WSAZ) - Following the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at all state office buildings be flown at half-staff in her honor. Flags are encouraged to remain at half-staff until sunset on the day of Ginsburg’s burial, which is unknown at this time.

The White House released a proclamation on Saturday, directing all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, military facilities, naval vessels and stations, as well as any other facilities to fly their flags at half-staff.

