Governor DeWine orders flags flown at half-staff in honor of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

(WILX)
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Oh (WSAZ) - To honor the life and legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Governor Mike DeWine has ordered flags at all public buildings to be flown at half-staff until sunset.

The order states, “In honor of the life and legacy of Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States Ruth Bader Ginsburg, I hereby proclaim, by the authority vested in me as the Governor of the State of Ohio by the Ohio Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, that the flags of the United States and the State of Ohio shall be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout the State of Ohio effective immediately until sunset on the date of her interment.”

