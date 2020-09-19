Advertisement

Governor Justice orders flags to half-staff in honor of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

United States and West Virginia flags on all state-owned facilities are to be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s burial, which is yet to be determined.
United States and West Virginia flags on all state-owned facilities are to be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s burial, which is yet to be determined.(KOLO)
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Governor Jim Justice issued a proclamation on Saturday, following a proclamation from the White House, to honor the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

According to the governor’s proclamation-- United States and West Virginia flags on all state-owned facilities are to be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of Ginsburg’s burial, which is yet to be determined.

Governor Justice says, “Cathy and I send our deepest sympathies and prayers to the family and loved ones of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Her dedication to public service left a profound impact on our country and she will be greatly missed.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

West Virginia State Police search for drowned man’s identity

Updated: 2 hours ago
West Virginia State police are searching for the identity of a man, after a drowning incident.

News

Governor DeWine orders flags flown at half-staff in honor of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 2 hours ago
To honor the life and legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Governor Mike DeWine has ordered flags at all public buildings to be flown at half-staff until sunset.

News

Governor Beshear orders flags to remain at half-staff in honor of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 3 hours ago
Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at all state office buildings be flown at half-staff in Ruth Bader Ginsburg's honor.

News

West Virginia COVID-19 update

Updated: 4 hours ago
According to the West Virginia Department of Health (DHHR) there are 11 additional deaths and 191 new positive cases related to the coronavirus.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Boyd County vs West Carter highlights

Updated: 14 hours ago
11 O'clock news

VOD Recordings

Greenup County vs Fairview highlights

Updated: 14 hours ago
11 O'clock news

VOD Recordings

Portsmouth vs Chesapeake highlights

Updated: 14 hours ago
11 O'clock news

VOD Recordings

South Point vs Fairland highlights

Updated: 14 hours ago
11 O'clock news

VOD Recordings

Belfry vs Pikeville Highlights

Updated: 14 hours ago
11 O'clock news

VOD Recordings

Ironton vs Rock Hill highlights

Updated: 14 hours ago
11 O'clock news