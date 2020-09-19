Governor Justice orders flags to half-staff in honor of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Governor Jim Justice issued a proclamation on Saturday, following a proclamation from the White House, to honor the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

According to the governor’s proclamation-- United States and West Virginia flags on all state-owned facilities are to be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of Ginsburg’s burial, which is yet to be determined.

Governor Justice says, “Cathy and I send our deepest sympathies and prayers to the family and loved ones of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Her dedication to public service left a profound impact on our country and she will be greatly missed.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.