Hundreds expected to drive through Jackson, Ohio in Trump parade

Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Ohio (WSAZ) - A multi-county Trump Parade is expected to drive through Jackson, Ohio Sunday, and traffic patterns are set to change.

According to Jackson city officials, the police department, county sheriff’s office, and fire department will be handling traffic control during the parade for the expected 100 to 200 vehicles.

From 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., city officials say there will be flashing traffic signals at the following intersections:

-Morton St. at Chillicothe St.

-Chillicothe St. at Athens/ Hunt St.,

-Bridge Street at Main St., and every intersection on Main Street to State Route 32 West on-ramp.

The signals will be changed to flashing yellow and flashing red. As a reminder, city officials say four-way flashing red becomes a four-way stop. However, drivers approaching a flashing yellow light have the right of way to continue traveling with caution.

The parade is set to begin at 1:00 p.m. and wrap up at 3:00 p.m.

According to the organizer’s Facebook page, lineup will begin on U.S. Route 50, half a mile past 327. Law enforcement will escort drivers throughout the multi-county parade, with McArthur, Ohio as the first destination.

