No income cap set for essential workers getting financial assistance for child care

By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is saying there will be no income cap on which essential workers in West Virginia get financial help for child care.

It’s a story that’s taken a couple twists and turns this week.

Essential workers in West Virginia had been told in March they would be getting financial help for 12 months with child care, but last week they got letters from the DHHR telling them the funding for that purpose had already been exhausted.

A spokesperson from the DHHR told WSAZ the reason why that funding ran out so quickly was high-income essential workers were taking advantage of the financial help, as well as the less wealthy essential workers.

On Wednesday, Gov. Jim Justice announced the state will use $6 million in CARES Act funding to help keep the program going through the end of the year.

The governor’s office says this new funding will aid essential workers across the state, providing support to 3,400 families each month through the end of December.

WSAZ asked the DHHR if there would be an income cap this time, and they said no.

Abbie Fisher is the director at a daycare in Winfield. She says she is worried the state is making the same mistake as before, and she’s afraid funds will be depleted well before December.

Friday afternoon, WSAZ left a message with the DHHR, asking why there is no income cap on this funding, when that’s what they say caused the money to get depleted so quickly before.

Allison Adler, director of communications with DHHR, responded Friday night with a written statement saying, “Governor Jim Justice recognizes the service of essential workers and the important job they are doing during this pandemic. We anticipate those essential workers who utilize this program will be funded.”

