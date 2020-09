PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Pikeville Panthers beat Belfry Friday night in week 2 of high school football in Kentucky. The final score was 20-14 as it was a battle of top ranked teams. Pikeville is ranked number one in Class 1A while Belfry started the week as the number one team in Class 3 A. Here’s the highlights from Football Friday Night.

