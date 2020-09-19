Several teams gather for softball tournament in memory of teen

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - For several co-ed softball teams in Southern Ohio, Saturday was no ordinary day at the ballpark.

Club teams scattered from Athens to Washington Court House came to Racine and Syracuse to participate in a charity softball tournament to raise money for the family of Jordan Hardwick.

Hardwick passed away after collapsing at volleyball practice last week.

Tournament organizer Keith Carroll says that thousands of dollars were raised.

“The support’s been wonderful from everybody,” Carroll said. “We’ve had donations in our concessions from New Lexington, which is an hour and half up the road. We’ve had donations from people up in Logan. We’ve got teams that came down and played from Logan (and) Lancaster. A team (is here) from Washington Court House. So the support’s been great.”

Community members have also made face masks and bracelets to help raise money for the family’s funeral expenses. Money is also being raised through a GoFundMe and Home National Bank as well as Anderson’s Funeral Home is accepting donations on Jordan Hardwick’s behalf.

