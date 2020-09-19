Spring Valley ends Martinsburg winning streak

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A couple of long winning streaks were broken Friday night in Martinsburg when Spring Valley beat the Bulldogs 22-20. The win ends a 57 game win streak over teams from West Virginia and 65 straight wins at home for Martinsburg.

The Timberwolves got a touchdown late from Cole Diamond to go up 22-13 but Martinsburg added a late score to make it a two point game. After the Bulldogs recovered an onside kick, the Spring Valley defense held and got the win.

Spring Valley improves to 2-0 on the year.

