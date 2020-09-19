Advertisement

Spring Valley ends Martinsburg winning streak

T’Wolves win 22-20
Spring Valley gets huge road win at Martinsburg
Spring Valley gets huge road win at Martinsburg
By Jim Treacy
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A couple of long winning streaks were broken Friday night in Martinsburg when Spring Valley beat the Bulldogs 22-20. The win ends a 57 game win streak over teams from West Virginia and 65 straight wins at home for Martinsburg.

The Timberwolves got a touchdown late from Cole Diamond to go up 22-13 but Martinsburg added a late score to make it a two point game. After the Bulldogs recovered an onside kick, the Spring Valley defense held and got the win.

Spring Valley improves to 2-0 on the year.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Ironton Rolls Rock Hill

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Tigers Thump Rock Hill

Sports

Lincoln County falls to Doddridge County

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Lincoln County falls to Doddridge County

Sports

Lewis County beats Ripley

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Lewis County doubles up Ripley

Sports

Roane shuts out Ravenswood

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Raiders win big over Ravenswood

VOD Recordings

Ironton vs Rock Hill highlights

Updated: 9 minutes ago
11 O'clock news

Latest News

Sports

Tolsia Pounds Wayne

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Tolsia wins big over Pioneers

VOD Recordings

Lincoln County vs Doddridge County Highlights

Updated: 11 minutes ago
11 O'clock news

Sports

Wheeling Park beats Huntington

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Patriots Beat HHS

VOD Recordings

Lewis County vs Ripley highlights

Updated: 13 minutes ago
11 O'clock news

VOD Recordings

Roane County vs Ravenswood Highlights

Updated: 15 minutes ago
11 O'clock news

VOD Recordings

Wayne vs Tolsia highlights

Updated: 16 minutes ago
11 O'clock news