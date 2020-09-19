Two children among 10 new COVID cases in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Two of the 10 new cases of COVID-19 reported Saturday in Boyd County were among young children.

Health officials say an 11-month-old boy and a 6-year-old boy are in home isolation.

In Greenup County, cases were confirmed Saturday in an 18 and one-year-old.

The boys' cases come the same day Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear reported 145 cases in children ages 18 and younger.

The youngest case was a 5-month-old.

“Now that our kids are going to be going back to school in many places in some form or fashion, now that we have more sports, let’s make sure that we cut our contacts, wear our masks and socially distance," said Beshear. "Let’s do better – everyone around us is depending on it.”

