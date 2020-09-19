Advertisement

U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell visits small business in Ashland

U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell praised construction business CW Services for refusing to give up and shut down during the pandemic.
U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell praised construction business CW Services for refusing to give up and shut down during the pandemic.(WSAZ/Grover Tadlock)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Friday toured a local business in Ashland that took advantage of the Paycheck Protection Program passed this year and was able to survive during the pandemic.

McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, praised construction business CW Services for refusing to give up and shut down during the pandemic.

The senator said the small business loan program was designed to help business like CW Services recreate itself and survive during financial uncertainty. While McConnell said this has been successful, he said one more rescue package is needed to replenish the loan program.

Although the economy has rebounded, there is still significant need since there’s no plan to shut down the economy again.

“It focuses on kids back in school, significant amount of money for education, hospitals and health care providers and replenishing this program we’ve been talking about, the PPP loan program which ran out to give additional loans in August,” McConnell said.

He said COVID-19 will probably be around until next summer, so businesses have to be creative and find ways to carry on and take advantage of all the programs available through the government.

