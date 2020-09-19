Weekend starts a Top 10 bonanza

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Hurricanes aid Top 10 spree through next week

First let’s talk the what of the forecast then we will focus of the why!

The anticipated long stretch of brilliant September days arrives on Saturday and will hold through at least next Thursday. That means summer’s best weather will usher in the fall season on Tuesday.

It all starts this weekend with sunshiny days of the scintillating, stunning and sterling variety. The chill of early morning (lows 40-45 except 30s in the high country where the first frosts of the season are likely!) will succumb to those golden rays of afternoon sunshine. Highs will aim for 70, likely coming up a tad short on Saturday then reaching that pleasant number on Sunday.

Herd fans should slap on some SPF 30 to avoid a late season sunburn and carry a light jacket into the Joan. Given this is a national TV game, there will be plenty of commercials to slow the game down long enough to allow for a 7pm or later end. That would put game’s end just a few minutes before sunset when the temperature inside the stadium could easily drop 10 degrees by twilight.

Now the why! As former hurricane Sally heads seaward this weekend two other tropical storms, Teddy a major hurricane in the distant Central Atlantic and Beta (Greek letter) in the Gulf, will begin to affect our weather. You see these tropical systems act like sinks and drain moisture from the continent in a process known as compressional warming. Think of it this way; namely, in a tropical storm the air rises quickly to support the towering clouds that house the torrents of rain and the howling winds.

To make up for that source of wind and rain, these tropical systems fan the continent for thousands of miles with a drying effect that can lock Appalachia into a long spell of quiet weather.

By late next week “Beta” will likely make a run into the Mississippi Valley so it may induce warmer and more humid showery weather here by next weekend.

