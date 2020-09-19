Advertisement

West Virginia State Police search for drowned man’s identity

West Virginia State police are searching for the identity of a man, after a reported drowning incident.
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police are searching for the identity of a deceased man, after a reported drowning incident.

On Friday, September 18 at 12:50 p.m., state police officials say they responded to a call regarding a deceased male in the water at Twelve Pole Creek between Camden Park and Ceredo, West Virginia.

Police officials say they could not identify the male at that time. The deceased male was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ app for further updates.

