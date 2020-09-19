Advertisement

Women from Boyd and Martin Counties among Ky. COVID deaths reported Saturday

Seven deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Saturday in Kentucky. The victims include an 89-year-old woman from Boyd County and a 76-year-old woman from Martin County.
Seven deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Saturday in Kentucky. The victims include an 89-year-old woman from Boyd County and a 76-year-old woman from Martin County.(WBKO)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Seven deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Saturday in Kentucky. The victims include an 89-year-old woman from Boyd County and a 76-year-old woman from Martin County.

The new deaths raise the state’s death toll to 1,108.

More than 1,000 new cases were confirmed in the new report, raising the total number of cases to 61,106.

“Remember, high number of cases lead to a higher number of deaths several weeks down the line,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Now that our kids are going to be going back to school in many places in some form or fashion, now that we have more sports, let’s make sure that we cut our contacts, wear our masks and socially distance. Let’s do better – everyone around us is depending on it.”

The state’s postivity rate stayed below 4 percent Saturday, coming in at 3.82 percent.

Beshear called it the “only positive news in today’s report.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

W.Va. school color map updated; 2 orange, 4 red and 3 gold

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
Five school districts including Kanawha and Putnam will not be allowed to start in-person instruction.

News

Hundreds expected to drive through Jackson, Ohio in Trump parade

Updated: 1 hours ago
A multi-county Trump Parade will be traveling through Jackson, Ohio on Sunday, September 20th and traffic patterns are set to change.

Regional

Protesters gather outside Sen. McConnell’s home

Updated: 2 hours ago
A group of protesters gathered outside of the home of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s home on Saturday in response to comments made following the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Local

1 in 6 Ohio districts ask to add extra seating for sports

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The requests followed Gov. Mike DeWine’s plan last month setting limits on how many people could attend contests such as high school football and soccer games.

Latest News

News

Extreme caution advised on I-64W

Updated: 2 hours ago
Extreme caution advised on I-64W.

News

Governor Justice orders flags to half-staff in honor of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 4 hours ago
United States and West Virginia flags on all state-owned facilities are to be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of Ginsburg’s burial, which is yet to be determined.

News

West Virginia State Police search for drowned man’s identity

Updated: 5 hours ago
West Virginia State police are searching for the identity of a man, after a drowning incident.

News

Governor DeWine orders flags flown at half-staff in honor of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 5 hours ago
To honor the life and legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Governor Mike DeWine has ordered flags at all public buildings to be flown at half-staff until sunset.

News

Governor Beshear orders flags to remain at half-staff in honor of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 6 hours ago
Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at all state office buildings be flown at half-staff in Ruth Bader Ginsburg's honor.

News

West Virginia COVID-19 update

Updated: 7 hours ago
According to the West Virginia Department of Health (DHHR) there are 11 additional deaths and 191 new positive cases related to the coronavirus.