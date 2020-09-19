Women from Boyd and Martin Counties among Ky. COVID deaths reported Saturday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Seven deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Saturday in Kentucky. The victims include an 89-year-old woman from Boyd County and a 76-year-old woman from Martin County.

The new deaths raise the state’s death toll to 1,108.

More than 1,000 new cases were confirmed in the new report, raising the total number of cases to 61,106.

“Remember, high number of cases lead to a higher number of deaths several weeks down the line,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Now that our kids are going to be going back to school in many places in some form or fashion, now that we have more sports, let’s make sure that we cut our contacts, wear our masks and socially distance. Let’s do better – everyone around us is depending on it.”

The state’s postivity rate stayed below 4 percent Saturday, coming in at 3.82 percent.

Beshear called it the “only positive news in today’s report.”

