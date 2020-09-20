Advertisement

3 deaths, an additional 762 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

As of Sunday, the Department of Health said 4,615 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 144,309 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is not holding a briefing on Sunday.

An additional 7,804 cases and 297 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 14,773 hospitalizations reported on Sunday, at least 3,180 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

