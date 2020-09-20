Biden maintains national lead over Trump

WASHINGTON (NBC News) - After a month of political conventions, fresh controversies, more protests and additional deaths from the coronavirus, the 2020 presidential race remains where’s it’s been for months – with Joe Biden leading President Trump nationally by nearly double digits, and with a majority of voters opposing the president.

Those are the results of a new national NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll, which finds Biden ahead by 8 points among registered voters, 51 percent to 43 percent; more than 50 percent of voters disapproving of Trump’s job performance; and Trump holding the advantage on the economy and with Biden holding the edge on the coronavirus.

What’s more, the poll shows that close to 90 percent of voters have firmly made up their minds, and that seven-in-10 believe the upcoming debates aren’t that important in deciding their vote.

“So far, despite major upheavals in the country, little has changed,” said Democratic pollster Jeff Horwitt, whose firm conducted this survey with Republican pollster Bill McInturff.

“In 2020, the fundamentals of our country have been shaken to our core, while the fundamentals of the election have not,” Horwitt added.

Still, the poll finds that 11 percent of all voters are up for grabs, which is greater than Biden’s ballot advantage over Trump.

And Trump’s numbers have inched up in the poll since the summer, while Biden’s favorability rating has improved in the past month.

“Trump’s summer swoon is over,” said McInturff, the GOP pollster.

The NBC News/WSJ poll – conducted Sept. 13-16 – comes after a turbulent and eventful month of news, including the Democratic and Republican conventions, the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin, some 30,000 more deaths from the coronavirus, the Atlantic report alleging the president disparaged fallen military service members and the coverage of Bob Woodward’s new book on Trump.

But the poll was conducted before the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Sept. 18.

According to the survey, Biden leads Trump, 51 percent to 43 percent, among registered voters – essentially unchanged from Biden’s 9-point lead last month, 50 percent to 41 percent.

Six percent in the current poll say they’re undecided or supporting another candidate.

Biden’s biggest advantages in the poll are among Black voters (he gets support from 90 percent of them to 5 percent for Trump), voters ages 18-34 (60 percent to 31 percent), women (57 percent to 37 percent), whites with college degrees (54 percent to 41 percent), independents (45 percent to 39 percent) and seniors (50 percent to 46 percent).

Trump, meanwhile, has the edge among all white voters (52 percent to 43 percent), men (50 percent to 45 percent) and whites without college degrees (59 percent to 36 percent).

(A separate NBC News/Wall Street Journal/Telemundo oversample of Latino voters will be released on Sunday at 6:30 pm ET to gauge where the Latino vote stands in the presidential race.)

And in the combined 12 swing states – Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – Biden is ahead of Trump by 6 points, 51 percent to 45 percent.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.