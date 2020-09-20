Advertisement

Herd Cracks AP Top 25

Cats remain #23 with WVU sitting at #27
Herd makes AP list
Herd makes AP list(WSAZ)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a 17-7 win over #23 Appalachian State, the Marshall Thundering Herd cracked the top 25 at number 25. The Herd is now 2-0 on the year and don’t officially play until October 10th when they travel to Western Kentucky. The Kentucky Wildcats are 23rd and they play their first game of the year at Auburn this coming Saturday. The West Virginia Mountaineers are 27th and play at Oklahoma State on September 26th

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 19, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Clemson (59) 2-0 1523 1

2. Alabama (1) 0-0 1458 2

3. Oklahoma 1-0 1368 3

4. Georgia 0-0 1320 4

5. Florida 0-0 1239 5

6. LSU (1) 0-0 1221 6

7. Notre Dame 2-0 1200 7

8. Texas 1-0 1037 9

8. Auburn 0-0 1037 8

10. Texas A&M 0-0 972 10

11. North Carolina 1-0 883 12

12. Miami 2-0 816 17

13. UCF 1-0 771 14

14. Cincinnati 1-0 720 13

15. Oklahoma St. 1-0 693 11

16. Tennessee 0-0 529 15

17. Memphis 1-0 510 16

18. BYU 1-0 405 21

19. Louisiana-Lafayette 2-0 374 19

20. Virginia Tech 0-0 350 20

21. Pittsburgh 2-0 315 25

22. Army 2-0 296 22

23. Kentucky 0-0 230 23

24. Louisville 1-1 115 18

25. Marshall 2-0 108 -

Others receiving votes: Baylor 89, West Virginia 59, SMU 57, TCU 30, Virginia 30, Boston College 23, Arkansas St. 20, Mississippi St. 6, UAB 5, Texas Tech 5, Mississippi 4, Appalachian St. 3, UTSA 2, Troy 1, Coastal Carolina 1.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

MU beats Appalachian State

Updated: 16 hours ago
CW 10 p.m. newscast

Sports

Herd Upsets #23 Appy State In Huntington

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Marshall beats Appalachian State 17-7 Saturday at Edwards Stadium

Local

W.Va. school color map updated; 2 orange, 4 red and 3 gold

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
Five school districts including Kanawha and Putnam will not be allowed to start in-person instruction.

Sports

2020 Ohio State Football Schedule Released

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 1:58 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
8 game schedule is released for Ohio State

Latest News

Sports

West Carter Dominates Boyd Co.

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 12:28 AM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
West Carter wins 40-0

Sports

Greenup County Blanks Fairview

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 12:27 AM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
Musketeers Blast Fairvew

Sports

Chesapeake Wins Over Portsmouth

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 12:24 AM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
Panthers Beat Portsmouth

Sports

Dragons Remain Unbeaten

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 12:22 AM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
Dragons Drop South Point

Sports

Pikeville Wins Battle Of No. 1’s

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 12:21 AM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
Panthers Edge Belfry

Sports

Ironton Rolls Rock Hill

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 12:19 AM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
Tigers Thump Rock Hill